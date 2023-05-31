Nordstrom beats quarterly sales estimates as apparel demand holds up















May 31 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) beat market estimates for first-quarter sales on Wednesday as demand from wealthy shoppers cushioned a wider, inflation-driven slowdown in spending on clothing and accessories.

Shares of the upmarket department store chain jumped more than 6% in extended trading, after the company also maintained its forecasts for 2023 sales and adjusted profit.

Affluent Americans are still spending on clothing as return-to-office trends and other social gatherings drive up demand for dresses and formal wear. Companies have also ramped up promotions and discounts to clear excess inventories.

In a bid to attract more budget-conscious shoppers, Nordstrom has been opening new stores under its off-price banner Rack.

While quarterly sales at Rack decreased 11.9%, Nordstrom said trends improved later in the quarter, driven by its moves to stock up shelves with crowd-favorite brands.

Nordstrom's inventory decreased 7.8% at quarter-end, with activewear, beauty and men's apparel performing well in the three months ended April 29.

The company also reported a 110-basis-point increase in quarterly gross margin, thanks to easing cost pressures and tighter inventory management.

Nordstrom joins apparel chain Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) in bucking a broader gloom in retail, after companies ranging from Target Corp (TGT.N) to Home Depot Inc (HD.N) all issued cautious forecasts for the year.

Total revenue at the company fell to $3.18 billion in the quarter, from $3.57 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $3.12 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 7 cents per share.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











