Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Nordstrom raises revenue forecast as customers return to stores

1 minute read
1/2

Blouses with bold florals are displayed at Nordstrom in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) raised its fiscal 2021 revenue forecast on Tuesday, as Americans buy more apparel and footwear at its stores following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The resumption of social gatherings, school and college has encouraged people to splurge on everything from tops to dresses, emptying inventories of clothing chains and helping department store chains rebound from last year's slump.

Nordstrom said it expects revenue to rise over 35% in fiscal 2021, compared with more than 25% forecast previously. Analysts on average expect revenue to jump 29%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $3.66 billion in the second quarter, from $1.86 billion a year earlier, beating market expectations.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 6:06 PM UTC

U.S. retailers bring back 'above-the-keyboard' clothes as Delta surge persists

Retailers from Macy's Inc to Target Corp , keen to see the apparel sales momentum of the second quarter keep going, are stocking shelves not just with clothing for the office and school, but for a return to Zoom calls as COVID-19 infections surge in the United States.

Retail & Consumer
McDonald's milkshakes off the British menu after supply chain issues
Retail & Consumer
Best Buy sees resilient work-from-home demand, raises sales forecast
Retail & Consumer
UK retail sales surge in August, price pressures up too - CBI
Retail & Consumer
Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked