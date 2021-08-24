Nordstrom raises revenue forecast as customers return to stores

Blouses with bold florals are displayed at Nordstrom in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) raised its fiscal 2021 revenue forecast on Tuesday, as Americans buy more apparel and footwear at its stores following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The resumption of social gatherings, school and college has encouraged people to splurge on everything from tops to dresses, emptying inventories of clothing chains and helping department store chains rebound from last year's slump.

Nordstrom said it expects revenue to rise over 35% in fiscal 2021, compared with more than 25% forecast previously. Analysts on average expect revenue to jump 29%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $3.66 billion in the second quarter, from $1.86 billion a year earlier, beating market expectations.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

