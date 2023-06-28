Ocado drops after media report of Amazon denying possible bid

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Ocado (OCDO.L) shares fell by as much as 11% on Wednesday, with traders attributing the drop to a media report that said Amazon (AMZN.O) had denied reports it would make a bid for the British retail company.

Shares in Ocado (OCDO.L) were last down 10%.

The grocer's stock soared over 40% on June 22 after media speculation of possible bid interest in the online supermarket and technology group, including from Amazon.

Ocado was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. Amazon declined to comment.

Amazon shares were up 0.3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lucy Raitano, additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Amanda Cooper















