Ocado Retail cuts outlook as Britons seek savings

An Ocado delivery van is seen driving in Hatfield, Britain February 26, 2021. Picture taken February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail downgraded its full year outlook on Tuesday, as shoppers trade down to cheaper products and buy fewer items in a cost of living crisis.

The business, a 50:50 joint venture between Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), said it now expected a small sales decline over the full 2022 year and close to break-even core earnings. It was previously forecasting low single digit revenue growth and a low single digit profit margin.

Ocado Retail said its third quarter sales rose 2.7% to 532 million pounds ($622.4 million).

($1 = 0.8547 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, editing by Elizabeth Piper

