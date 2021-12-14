Ocado Retail quarterly sales fall 3.9% on labour shortages
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado Retail on Tuesday reported a 3.9% fall in revenue in its latest quarter year-on-year, with its performance held back by labour shortages.
Ocado Retail, a joint venture between Ocado Group (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), said revenue totaled 547.8 million pounds ($723.7 million) in its fourth quarter to Nov. 28 versus 570.1 million pounds in the same quarter last year.
Revenue had fallen 10.6% in its third quarter, hurt by a July fire at its warehouse in Erith, southeast London, which disrupted operations. read more
($1 = 0.7569 pounds)
