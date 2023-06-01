Once-high-flying retailer ASOS falls after FTSE 250 relegation















LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - ASOS (ASOS.L), the British online fashion pioneer valued at more than 7 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) just over two years ago, has been relegated from the FTSE 250 index of mid-sized companies, illustrating the sharp decline in its fortunes.

It shares fell 3% to a 12-year low of 333 pence in early deals on Thursday, giving it a market value of about 400 million pounds, following the quarterly reshuffle by FTSE Russell. It will move to the FTSE SmallCap index on June 16.

The company, like rival Boohoo (BOOH.L), grew rapidly as 20-somethings around the world snapped up its fast fashion, and demand surged again during the pandemic when high street rivals were closed.

But it has been hit by supply chain issues, high product returns, increased competition and a cost-of-living squeeze. Earlier this month it posted a first-half loss of 87.4 million pounds.

British Land (BLND.L) was the only company relegated from the FTSE 100 index in the June quarterly review, FTSE Russell said. It will be replaced by engineering group IMI (IMI.L).

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by William James











