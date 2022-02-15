Online grocer Rohlik expands in Germany, targets 1.2 bln euro sales in 2024

PRAGUE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Online grocery delivery business Rohlik Group said on Tuesday it has expanded its German business to the Rhine-Main region including Frankfurt and plans to add Hamburg, Cologne and other cities within two years to become the German market leader.

"Aiming for a turnover of 1.2 billion euros in 2024, (Rohlik's German brand) Knuspr.de is aiming to be number one in the growing e-grocery market in Germany with 30% market share," the company said in a statement.

Rohlik, set up by Czech businessman Tomas Cupr in 2014, was valued at 1 billion euros in a funding round last year, and had revenue of over 300 million euros in 2020. read more

It has operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Germany and plans to launch in Romania, Italy and Spain this year.

It expanded to Munich under the Knusper.de brand in August 2021 and now has 40,000 German customers and 3,000 orders per day, it said.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet and Jason Neely

