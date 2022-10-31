Panasonic Q2 profit falls 11%















TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T) posted on Monday an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, but performed better than analysts' estimates.

It reported 86.1 billion yen ($582.54 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 81.6 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

A year earlier, the company earned 96.8 billion yen.

($1 = 147.8000 yen)

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Edmund Klamann











