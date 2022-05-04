1 minute read
Pandora Q1 sales above estimates, raises sales guidance
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora (PNDORA.CO) reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter on Wednesday and slightly raised its full-year sales guidance.
Pandora now expects full-year organic growth to come in between 4% to 6%, versus a previous forecast of 3% to 6%, but said the forecast for 2022 was subject to "elevated uncertainty".
The company said it saw sales in the first quarter grow 21% to 5.7 billion Danish crowns, above an average of 5.2 billion expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the firm in April.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.