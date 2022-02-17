Paris, London, Tokyo and now Atlanta: Kering eyes U.S. expansion

The logos of French luxury group Kering and fashion house Balenciaga are pictured on Kering headquarters in Paris, France, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French luxury group and Gucci owner Kering is eyeing second- and third-tier cities for possible store expansion in the United States, where its sales are booming, Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said on Thursday.

Pinault said the group was considering cities like Atlanta, Charlotte and Austin, adding there was room for the group to operate its own stores in places where it had previously sold through wholesale channels.

He said the quality of shopping malls was lacking for luxury players.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi

