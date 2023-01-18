Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection















Jan 17 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY.N) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, casting doubts on the retailer's future, as it grapples with dampening sales due to inflation and higher operating costs.

The Rockaway, New Jersey-based company said it had obtained $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











