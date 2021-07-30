Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Pearson plans to rollout new app globally after U.S. launch

The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London, Britain August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File photo

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson (PSON.L) said it planned to rollout its new Pearson+ app to markets around the world after it launched in the United States on Friday, the heart of its new strategy to build direct ties with learners.

Chief Executive Andy Bird told reporters the group was also in talks with several large multinational companies about becoming a partner to provide learning skills.

"Once we are launched, we do have extensive plans to roll out the model more broadly, internationally, including into the United Kingdom," he said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

