Peloton to recall treadmills after reports of injuries, one death

Reuters
1 minute read
A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Peloton (PTON.O) said on Wednesday it was recalling its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, reversing course after Chief Executive Officer John Foley earlier urged owners of its machines only to check safety warnings following the death of a child in an accident.

Peloton's shares fell as much as 8.8% to $88.12.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in April warned consumers about the dangers of Peloton's Tread+ treadmills after reports of dozens of incidents of children being sucked beneath the treadmill.

In response, Peloton called CPSC's warning about its Tread+ "inaccurate and misleading", arguing there was no reason for children above 16 to stop using the machine. read more

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said in a statement.

"We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize".

Peloton is issuing recalls for both its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, and has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+. (https://bit.ly/3gYdZpg)

CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Tuesday boosted its 2021 adjusted profit forecast as it expects to record higher earnings from its health insurance and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) units this year, and its shares jumped more than 4%.

