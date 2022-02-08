Factbox: Peloton's newest top executives
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Tuesday replaced its CEO and added new board members , as the exercise bike maker looks to revitalize sagging sales and win back investor confidence. read more
John Foley, the company's co-founder who has led Peloton for nearly a decade, will step down as CEO and become the executive chair.
Here are some facts on the additions to Peloton's top management:
BARRY MCCARTHY, CEO
* The Silicon Valley veteran previously held CFO roles at Spotify Inc (SPOT.N) and Netflix Inc , where he helped take both the companies public.
* Between his stints at Netflix and Spotify, McCarthy briefly served as chief operating officer for Clinkle, a mobile payments company.
* His first CFO role was at Music Choice, from 1993 to 1999.
* McCarthy, an MBA graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, has also served as a director at textbook rental firm Chegg, ticketing website Eventbrite and internet radio service Pandora.
* He currently serves as a board member of Instacart, the grocery delivery startup.
JONATHAN MILDENHALL, BOARD DIRECTOR
* The marketing and advertising veteran was the former chief marketing officer of home rental firm Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O).
* Before Airbnb, he led marketing initiatives at Coca-Cola Co (COKE.O).
* Mildenhall co-founded TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, a marketing firm and serves as its executive chair.
* He went to Harvard Business School for an advanced management program in 2005.
* Mildenhall serves on the board of crowdfunding platform GoFundMe and executive hiring platform AboveBoard.
ANGEL MENDEZ, BOARD DIRECTOR
* The supply chain management veteran and former Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) senior vice president studied electrical engineering from Lafayette College.
* He started out at General Motors Co (GM.N) in various operations roles, and had a brief stint in global procurement at Citigroup Inc (C.N).
* Mendez is executive chairman of LevaData Inc, a private artificial intelligence company focused on supply chain management, and serves on the board of Kinaxis, a supply chain firm, and Sleep Number, a sleep tech company.
