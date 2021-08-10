Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

PepsiCo to launch Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks in 2022

1 minute read

A Pepsico sign is seen at its food-processing plant near a surveillance camera in Beijing's Daxing district, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) is planning to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage in the United States early next year, months after Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) launched its first alcoholic drink in the country.

Truly hard seltzer maker Boston Beer Co (SAM.N) will develop and make the flavored malt beverage, which will be called "Hard Mtn Dew". The drink will be citrus flavored and have an alcohol by volume of 5%, the companies said.

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages," Boston Beer Chief Executive Officer Dave Burwick said.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for hard seltzer has slowed. read more

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 10:20 AM UTCAmazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products, does not admit liability

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday said it would pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on its U.S. platform, in a new policy that could reduce litigation.

Retail & ConsumerSporty summer lifts post-lockdown UK consumer spending
Retail & ConsumerTyson Foods raises prices, scrambles to keep up with inflation
Retail & ConsumerHoliday Inn owner IHG posts profit as bookings rebound
Retail & ConsumerAmazon, Walmart's Flipkart must face India antitrust probe, top court says