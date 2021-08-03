PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

File Photo: Pepsico's Tropicana juice is seen on display at a new Wal-Mart store in Chicago, in a January 24, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/John Gress/Files

Aug 3 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the beverage giant said on Tuesday.

The sale will allow PepsiCo to concentrate on growing its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said.

The company will retain a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands.

PepsiCo bought Tropicana, one of the world's most recognized juice brands in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and premium juice maker Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million.

The juice businesses made about $3 billion in net revenue in 2020 with operating profit margins that were below PepsiCo's overall operating margins, the company said.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham

