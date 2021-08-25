Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Pernod Ricard shares rise after ruling boosts profit before tax

1 minute read

Bottles of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured alcoholic drink displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard's news conference to announce annual results in Paris, France, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) shares opened higher on Wednesday after the French spirits group said it would book an additional $163 million in income before tax in its 2021 earnings.

The world's second-biggest spirits group after Diageo (DGE.L) said in a statement it could make a claim on spirits exported from the United States after a U.S. Appeals Court ruled in favour of the National Association of Manufacturers on tax refunding on exported goods.

It said the ruling means it can book an additional profit before tax of $163 million of which $33 million is profit from recurring operations.

That represents about 1% of organic growth, the company said.

Pernod Ricard shares were up 1.02% in early session trading.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · August 24, 2021 · 10:01 PM UTC

Nordstrom revenue stuck behind pre-pandemic levels, shares drop

Nordstrom Inc'squarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, sending the department store chain's shares down 7% aftermarket as investors pitted the lackluster result against strong growth at rivals Macy's and Kohl's .

Retail & Consumer
Michael Kors owner names former Coach head Schulman as next CEO
Retail & Consumer
U.S. retailers bring back 'above-the-keyboard' clothes as Delta surge persists
Retail & Consumer
McDonald's milkshakes off the British menu after supply chain issues
Retail & Consumer
Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data