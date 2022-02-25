1 minute read
Philip Morris suspends Ukraine operations after Russian invasion
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N) said on Friday it would temporarily suspend its operations in Ukraine, including at its factory in Kharkiv, following the Russian invasion of the country.
Philip Morris said it has one factory and more than 1,300 employees in the country, and has contingency plans in place to restart the supply of products "once safe conditions allow".
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
