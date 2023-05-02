Plant Health to evaluate London listing as stock levels 'frustrate' board















May 2 (Reuters) - Plant Health Care (PHC.L) said on Tuesday its board will evaluate if the firm should continue to be listed on the LSE's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) as it was "frustrated" with the share performance not reflecting its strategic progress.

Shares of the agricultural products company slumped 24% to 9.3 pence in early trade on Tuesday. They have lost about 97% of their value from a record high of 383 pence in 2008.

Some investors and financial executives have said London risks losing its appeal for stock market listings as sluggish trading and low valuations are driving companies elsewhere.

Plant Health said on Tuesday it will consider other financing and strategic options, including raising non-dilutive capital to fuel its growth, and consult with shareholders as to whether AIM remains the "right capital market."

Multiple companies have chosen to delist from the London Stock Exchange or have considered an extra listing elsewhere, including the likes of Dublin-based construction company CRH (CRH.L) and betting company Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L).

