Poland's Allegro Q3 profit tops estimates on online shopping boom

The Allegro logo is seen on the smartphone in this illustration taken October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland's e-commerce platform Allegro said on Tuesday it swung to a net profit in the third quarter, beating analysts' forecasts, as consumers continued to shop online despite the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The company, whose website has been attracting about 21 million visitors a month, reported a net profit of 324.4 million zlotys ($81.58 million), from a loss of 132 million zlotys a year ago, and above analysts' forecast of 263 million zlotys.

($1 = 3.9765 zlotys)

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.