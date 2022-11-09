Polish c.bank sees inflation of 2.1-4.9% in 2025















WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland may return to the target range of 1.5-3.5% in 2025, according to the latest economic forecasts from the central bank published on Wednesday.

According to the bank's forecasts, inflation will be in a range of 2.1-4.9% in 2025.

(This story has been corrected to fix high end of target range in first paragraph)

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Marek Strzelecki, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk











