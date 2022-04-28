Polish clothing retailer LPP to sell Russian business

GDANSK, April 28 (Reuters) - Polish clothing retailer LPP has decided to sell its business in Russia, the company said on Thursday.

The move follows closure of its stores in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Considering the uncertain situation and impossibility to predict the fate of the armed conflict in the east, we have made a directional decision to sell Russian-registered companies," LPP said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company added that it was in talks with potential buyers and was considering offers.

LPP's plans were first reported by Russia's TASS news agency.

The company, which owns 533 stores in Russia, said in mid-April that it was looking to strengthen its presence in the European Union.

Russian sales accounted for 19.2% of its group revenue for 2021/22.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Karol Badohal Additional reporting by Adrianna Ebert Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.