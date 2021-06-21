Retail & Consumer
Porsche to decide soon on Bugatti future - CEO
WEISSACH, Germany, June 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will soon decide on the future of its luxury brand Bugatti, Oliver Blume, Volkswagen management board member and CEO of Porsche AG, said on Monday.
Volkswagen in March said it was working on a strategic partnership with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac, which will likely result in a joint venture between Porsche and Rimac, with Porsche as a minority partner.
