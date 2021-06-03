Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Portugal removed from UK's 'green list' over virus mutation risk, minister says

A man looks at a check-in information board in the departures area of Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain has removed Portugal from its "green list" of countries that do not require quarantine on return due to rising case numbers and the risk of a mutation of the Indian variation, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

"The positivity rate has nearly doubled since the last review in Portugal," he told broadcasters on Thursday.

"And (...) there's a sort of Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant which has been detected and we just don't know the potential for that to be a vaccine defeating mutation."

