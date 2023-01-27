Prada appoints former Luxottica chief Guerra as new CEO

[1/2] A bobsleigh is used as decoration at a Prada store in the Alpine resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland January 15, 2022. Picture taken January 15,2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann















MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Prada said on Friday it appointed former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as its new chief executive officer, taking the place of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada as planned.

The group announced in December that Guerra would take the helm of the group, easing a transition to the next generation of the founding family.

Guerra, 57, will get a remuneration of around 151,000 euros per month, including salary, benefits in kind, pension, healthcare, and he will also be entitled to a discretionary bonus and other incentives, Prada said in a statement.

Guerra will also be paid a director's fee of 50,000 euros per annum.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.