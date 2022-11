Nov 18 (Reuters) - Primark-owner AB Foods (ABF.L) on Friday named retailer Marks and Spencers' (MKS.L) Eoin Tonge as its finance director designate to take over from John Bason early next year.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.