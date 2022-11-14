Primark website crashes on click and collect debut















LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Primark's new click and collect online service crashed shortly after its launch on Monday, with some shoppers in Britain unable to access its website.

The trial launched in 25 stores across the north west of England, Yorkshire and north Wales for children's products only.

"It’s been great to see so much interest in the launch of our new Click + Collect trial," a Primark spokesperson said.

"We’re aware that some people have had issues accessing the website this morning and we’re working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily."

Primark is one of the last major retail chains in Britain to introduce online orders, a move partly prompted by the sales it lost during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Primark, part of the Associated British Foods (ABF.L) conglomerate, announced the move into click and collect in June but said the move should not be seen as a precursor to an online delivery offer.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young











