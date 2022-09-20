Pub group Fuller warns of rising energy costs

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside of a Fuller's pub in Chiswick, London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA.L) warned on Tuesday that the global energy crisis would significantly raise its expected full-year costs for gas and electricity.

"We are conscious that consumers face increasingly challenging times ahead," said Chief Executive Simon Emeny, adding that businesses across the hospitality sector are experiencing "unsustainable increases" in energy costs.

The pub operator said its sales for the 25 weeks to Sept. 17 were up 21% on the prior year, as its operations continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

