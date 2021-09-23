Skip to main content

UK pub operator Mitchells sales top pre-pandemic level on pent-up demand

Customers are seen at a table outside The Island Queen pub, which is run by Mitchells & Butlers, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Islington, London, Britain, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman/File Photo

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L) said on Thursday sales over the past two months have been above pre-pandemic levels, as customers thronged to its hundreds of pubs and restaurants after months-long restrictions.

The more than a century old pub operator's sales in the most recent eight weeks were 104% of pre-COVID-19 levels, supported by pent-up demand, while year-to-date sales were at 45% of 2019 levels.

Mitchells, which has 1,700 pubs and restaurants and owns many brands including Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, had said that sales in city centres continued to suffer as people were yet to return to the offices in full swing.

"We are still seeing volatility and a contrast between sales performance at food led and wet led brands, highlighting the continuing uncertainty," said Chief Executive Officer Phil Urban said.

Smaller rivals Fuller Smith & Turner Plc (FSTA.L) and City Pub Group Plc (CPC.L) also pointed to improving trends after a turbulent period for the hospitality industry, as the pandemic shuttered venues for prolonged periods.

