Puma CEO: no growth expected in China in 2022

People walk past store of Puma in a shopping district following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Puma (PUMG.DE) does not expect to achieve growth in China this year, as a boycott against its products in the country and COVID-19 lockdowns there weigh on business, Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden said on Wednesday.

The sportswear retailer "cannot expect growth in China in 2022", he said following the publication of the company's second-quarter results.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.