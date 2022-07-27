1 minute read
Puma CEO: no growth expected in China in 2022
BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Puma (PUMG.DE) does not expect to achieve growth in China this year, as a boycott against its products in the country and COVID-19 lockdowns there weigh on business, Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden said on Wednesday.
The sportswear retailer "cannot expect growth in China in 2022", he said following the publication of the company's second-quarter results.
Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel
