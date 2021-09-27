Puma CEO sees sales doubling to more than $11 bln-report

The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) has the potential to double its sales to more than 10 billion euros ($11.71 billion) in the longer term, Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden was quoted as saying on Monday.

Gulden told the Handelsblatt newspaper that Puma is doing well in the third quarter and is optimistic for the fourth quarter, despite the current challenges, such as the closure of factories in Vietnam and a shortage of shipping containers.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

