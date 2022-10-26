Puma lagging behind inflation with its price increases - CEO















BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Puma (PUMG.DE) is lagging somewhat behind inflation with its price increases, said the German sportswear maker's chief executive, with prices being raised on a local, not global, basis.

Bjorn Gulden added that Puma expected to be in the black in the fourth quarter this year, after the company reported that third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were up 12.6% on the year.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.