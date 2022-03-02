Puma says deliveries stopped to Russia but stores open

The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) said on Wednesday that deliveries to Russia have been stopped but its 100 stores in the country are open.

Russia and Ukraine accounted for less than 5% of Puma's revenues in 2021, a spokesperson said.

Rival Nike Inc has made purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia as it cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in the country. read more

Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Madeline Chambers

