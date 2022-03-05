1 minute read
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia
FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma (PUMG.DE) has decided to suspend operations at all its stores in Russia, it said on Saturday.
Puma, which has 100 stores in Russia, had already stopped deliveries to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey
