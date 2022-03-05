Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

A handbag with the logo of German sports goods firm Puma is pictured in a shop after the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma (PUMG.DE) has decided to suspend operations at all its stores in Russia, it said on Saturday.

Puma, which has 100 stores in Russia, had already stopped deliveries to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey

