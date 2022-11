BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bjorn Gulden, outgoing chief executive at Puma (PUMG.DE), will serve as head of rival Adidas (ADSGn.DE) effective Jan. 1, 2023, Adidas said on Tuesday.

Adidas' current chief executive, Kasper Rorsted, has mutually agreed with the supervisory board that he would step down and leave the company after Nov. 11, 2022.

