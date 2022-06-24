Quick grocery service Gorillas exits Belgium

Bikes of the fast grocery deliverer Gorillas are parked in Rotterdam, Netherlands February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Gorillas, the Berlin-based startup that offers on-demand grocery delivery, said on Friday it would close its warehouses in Belgium and hand over some operations to local firm Efarmz.

Terms were not disclosed. Gorillas, which had expanded rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has struggled to raise capital and is reviewing operations in Belgium, Denmark, Italy and Spain. read more

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair

