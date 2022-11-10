Ralph Lauren beats sales estimates as demand holds up















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) on Thursday topped market estimates for quarterly revenue, as wealthier shoppers unaffected by inflation splurged on the company's high-end clothing and footwear.

Net revenue rose to $1.58 billion for the second quarter, from $1.50 billion a year earlier, compared to analysts' forecast of $1.56 billion according to Refinitiv IBES data.

