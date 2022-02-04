Reckitt Benckiser mulls sale of baby-food business - Bloomberg News

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) is considering options for its infant nutrition business including a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The British consumer goods giant, whose brands include Enfamil formula, is reviewing its baby-food business globally and has been informally weighing buyer interest in the operations, the report said.

The deliberations are at an early stage and the London-listed firm could decide to keep the division, according to the report.

Reckitt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported in 2020 that the company was preparing to sell some non-core brands and was seeking out private equity bidders. read more

Last year, Reckitt sold its baby formula business in China to investment firm Primavera Capital Group. read more

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

