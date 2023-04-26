Reckitt Names Kris Licht as CEO designate















LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) on Wednesday named company insider Kris Licht as its new CEO designate to succeed Nicandro Durante as of May 1.

The company also reported better than expected quarterly like-for-like sales as the maker of Durex condoms and Lysol cleaning products hiked prices to make up for cost inflation and declining volumes.

(This story has been corrected to say that Licht will be appointed CEO designate, not CEO, on May 1)

Reporting by Richa Naidu











