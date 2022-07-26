Remy confident after strong Q1; China sales rebound in June

Bottles of Cointreau, the orange-flavoured triple sec liqueur, are displayed at the Carre Cointreau in the Cointreau distillery in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers, France, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - France's Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA)is approaching its 2022/2023 fiscal year with confidence after organic sales rose 27% in the first quarter, beating expectations, the firm said on Tuesday.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur said it benefited from strong demand in Europe and the United States while its business in China also saw a strong rebound in June, following the country's COVID-19 lockdowns in April and May.

Remy Cointreau reported a rise of 27% in organic sales to 409.9 million euros ($419.16 million) in the three months ended June 30, versus a figure of 19.1% seen in a company-compiled poll of 20 analysts.

The Paris-based group said it anticipated that 2022/23 would be another year of strong growth and improvement in its current operating margin, as price increases and strict cost control would mitigate inflationary pressures.

The pandemic has helped Remy Cointreau's long-term drive towards higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins, speeding a shift towards premium drinks, at-home consumption, cocktails and e-commerce.

Sales at the Remy Martin division, which makes up the bulk of group profit, rose 31.5% in the quarter to 292.3 million euros, beating expectatiions of 22.3% growth.

In the United States, Remy Cointreau said it enjoyed sustained demand for its high-end and mid-range cognacs, Louis XIII, Remy Martin XO and 1738 Accord Royal.

It also benefited from restocking as the fourth quarter of 2021-22 was marked by a decision to manage strategic inventories.

Sales in China were temporarily affected by strict lockdown measures until May, but business was boosted by a strong resumption in sales in June and excellent growth in e-commerce, it said.

The pandemic in China has had limited impact on the division’s overall performance during a period of traditionally low sales.

($1=0.9779 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Clarence Fernandez

