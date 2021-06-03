Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Remy Cointreau upbeat on outlook as annual profit beats forecasts

Dominique Vidalon
2 minute read

A bottle of Cointreau, the orange-flavoured triple sec liqueur, is displayed at the Carre Cointreau in the Cointreau distillery in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, near Angers, France, February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

French spirits group Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) on Thursday topped estimates for full-year operating profit growth and was upbeat over prospects for the current fiscal year and beyond.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac said it had emerged stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, which had accelerated pre-existing trends that supported its push towards higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins.

Remy Cointreau, which plans to buy back up to 1.98% of its equity capital, also handed investors an 85% dividend hike.

It predicted an "excellent" start to its 2021/22 financial year that started on April 1, and said it had decided to increase its communication investments to support its brands.

A rebound in demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States, and tight control over costs, lifted organic operating profit by 12.8% to 236.1 million euros ($287.90 million) in the year ended March 31. Analysts on average and Remy itself expected a 10% growth.

This marked a sharp recovery from a 22% fall in group profit a year earlier due to the impact of the pandemic.

Remy Cointreau reiterated its goal to become a "global leader in exceptional spirits" while also building a business model more focused on sustainability.

The group said it was confident it would achieve a gross margin of 72% and an operating margin of 33% by 2030.

This would compare with a gross margin of 67.3% and an operating margin of 23.4% achieved in 2020/21.

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 5:39 AM UTCEuropean stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

Think of an exclusive poker game where the minimum bet is close to $1 million. The stock-trading version, "dark pools" that host blockbuster trades, are pulling in major money in Europe.

BusinessAnalysis: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
BusinessAsian equities clock biggest foreign outflows since March 2020
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Tesla supplier CATL plans a new battery plant in Shanghai-sources
BusinessJPMorgan seeks regulatory approval for full ownership of Chinese joint venture