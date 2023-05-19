Restaurant chain CAVA reveals 2022 revenue jump in U.S. IPO filing















May 19 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain CAVA Group Inc on Friday revealed a 13% jump in full-year revenue, as it disclosed its U.S. initial public offering filing.

The Washington-based company, which did not reveal the size of the IPO, had said in February that it confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public in the United States.

CAVA Group's revenue rose 12.8% to $564.1 million in 2022, up from $500 million a year ago. While in the 16 weeks ended April 16, revenue rose 28% to $203.08 million, compared to the same period a year ago.

The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand is among a handful of companies hoping to end the lull in the U.S. IPO market after blockbuster listings of Kenvue (KVUE.N) and Acelyrin (SLRN.O) earlier this month.

JPMorgan, Jefferies, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters of the offering.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.