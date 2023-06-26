Retailer Carrefour: may cut maximum of around 1,000 jobs in France

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) said on Monday that it could cut a maximum of up to 979 positions in France on a voluntary basis, as part of a broader restructuring.

The planned job cuts, which had first been reported by Agence France Presse, are currently being negotiated with trade union representatives, the company said.

Reporting by Kate Entringer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Tassilo Hummel















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.