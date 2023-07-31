Retailer Casino gets waiver from lenders on financial covenants for end-June

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino (CASP.PA), which last week agreed on a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with creditors, said on Monday it got a waiver from creditors regarding its financial covenants for the end of June.

"The Group clarifies that it has obtained a waiver from the lenders under the revolving credit facility (RCF) to declare any early repayment based on events of default resulting directly from non-compliance with the financial covenants at 30 June 2023," it said in a statement.

Casino struck the debt restructuring deal with creditors, led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky last Friday, in order to avert bankruptcy.

The agreement will result, in principle, in 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of new money getting injected into Casino and its debt of 6.4 billion euros will be restructured.

A consortium led by Kretinsky will end up owning between 50.4% and 53% of Casino shares.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

