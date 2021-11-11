Retailer WH Smith expects pre-COVID sales level in current year

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a branch of WH Smith in Manchester, northern England, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nov 11 (Reuters) - WH Smith (SMWH.L) expects sales to scale their pre-COVID levels in the current fiscal year, the retailer said on Thursday, as it posted a smaller annual loss owing to a recovery in North America and Britain's high streets from the pandemic fallout.

The company, whose stores in travel hubs sell books, stationery and other items, also said it was well-positioned to return to a "meaningful profit" in 2022.

WH Smith said its funkypigeon.com greeting card and gift business showed a record performance in the 12-month period ended August, just ahead of the holiday season.

"Across our digital channels over the medium-term we expect to see strong growth, particularly from funkypigeon.com, and we are well-positioned to grow this platform further," said WH Smith, which currently has 1,540 stores of its 1,711 stores open around the world.

Annual pretax loss at the company, which had to cut jobs and raise money through a bond offering to get through the health crisis, came in at 55 million pounds ($74.44 million), compared with a loss of 69 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7389 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.