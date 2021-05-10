Skip to main content

Retail & ConsumerRevlon says it has replaced Citi as agent on revolver loan

Revlon Inc (REV.N) said it had replaced Citigroup Inc (C.N) as its collateral and administrative agent on a revolving loan facility, months after the bank mistakenly sent $894 million of its own money to repay the cosmetic maker's lenders.

Revlon on Monday replaced Citi with MidCap Financial, as part of an amendment to a 2016 loan agreement that extends its maturity nearly a year to May 7, 2024. This facility is different from the one that Citi repaid.

Citi assisted with the amendment to the loan facility and earned a fee for its work.

Administrative agents offer housekeeping services between borrowers and lenders, including sending interest payments and facilitating borrowings.

In August, Citi had intended to make a small interest payment on Revlon's behalf, but instead used its own money to repay the cosmetics company's loan in full.

While about $390 million was returned to Citi, a U.S. judge earlier this year ruled that 10 lenders need not repay the remainder. Citi is appealing the decision. read more

Revlon's shares fell 9% in afternoon trading after it reported lower quarterly revenue.

The company said Citi remains a partner and it looks "forward to continuing to work with them in a number of capacities".

Citi declined to comment on Monday's announcement from Revlon.

