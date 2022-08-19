Revolution Beauty to suspend stock trading on accounting concerns

A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration taken September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty Group (REVB.L) said on Friday trading in its shares will be suspended from Sept. 1 as the beauty products maker does not expect to release its 2022 results by Aug. 31 after auditors flagged accounting issues.

The news comes days after British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) acquired a nearly 13% stake in Revolution Beauty Group, making it the third-largest shareholder. read more

Shares in Revolution Beauty Group plunged 41% to 15.5 pence.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.