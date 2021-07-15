Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia bans investigative news outlet 'Proekt' on national security grounds

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia declared the 'Proekt' investigative news outlet an "undesirable" organisation on Thursday, effectively banning it, on the grounds that it constituted a threat to national security, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's authorities also labelled eight journalists as "foreign agents", including reporters from 'Proekt' and from Open Media outlets, the report said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

