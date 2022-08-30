Russia's M.Video-Eldorado appoints Uzhakhov as CEO

An employee walks inside a store of Russian home electronics retailer M.Video in Moscow June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: BUSINESS)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado (MVID.MM) has appointed Bilan Uzhakhov as chief executive from Aug. 30, it said on Tuesday, replacing Aleksei Sukhov just four months after he took the helm.

"The changes are of an organisational nature and do not affect the operation of the business," the company said.

Sukhov will stay on as corporate and legal director, a position he has held since 2018, M.Video said.

Chief Operating Officer and former CEO Enrique Fernandez continues to manage the company's operational business, lead the team and develop all projects related to further improvement of the company's operations, M.Video said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely Editing by David Goodman

