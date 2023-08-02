Safilo posts 6.6% fall in Q2 net sales as North America weighs

Safilo logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo (SFLG.MI) posted a 6.6% fall in second-quarter net sales at constant exchange rates, due to weakness in the North American market along with a drop in the former Grand Vision chains in Europe, group said on Wednesday.

The firm, which makes eyewear for brands including Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger, said net sales came in at 263 million euros ($287.70 million), while adjusted core profit stood at 24.9 million euros, down 18.6% year-on-year.

The Padua-based company net sales from April to June in North America were down 15% year-on-year, while the Asia Pacific region reported a 36% rebound.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

